European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

The MAA submitted to the EMA is based on results from True North, a pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating Zeposia as an induction and maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active UC. True North met both primary endpoints, demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful results for clinical remission compared to placebo at induction at Week 10 and in maintenance at Week 52. The overall safety observed in True North was consistent with the known safety profile for Zeposia in approved labeling.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA’s centralized review process.

“Ulcerative colitis is an unpredictable and potentially debilitating disease, and many patients cycle through different therapies as they try to manage their disease,” said Mary Beth Harler, M.D., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “This validation is an important step toward making Zeposia available to eligible patients in the European Union, who are in need of new treatment options offering proven efficacy and safety, as well as oral administration.”

About True North

True North is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of Zeposia 1mg in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who did not adequately respond to prior treatment. In the induction phase, a total of 645 patients were randomized to receive Zeposia (n=429) or placebo (n=216), of whom 94% and 89%, respectively, completed the induction period. At study entry, mean age was 42 years, 60% were male and mean disease duration was 7 years; patient characteristics were well-balanced across treatment groups. Cohort 1 patients were randomized 2:1 to Zeposia or placebo and treated once daily for 10 weeks. Cohort 2 (n=367) was an open-label arm, and included to allow adequate patient numbers for the maintenance phase of the trial. Cohort 2 patients were treated once daily with Zeposia for 10 weeks.