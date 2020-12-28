 

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 12:59  |  103   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). Validation of the application confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA’s centralized review process.

The MAA submitted to the EMA is based on results from True North, a pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating Zeposia as an induction and maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active UC. True North met both primary endpoints, demonstrating highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful results for clinical remission compared to placebo at induction at Week 10 and in maintenance at Week 52. The overall safety observed in True North was consistent with the known safety profile for Zeposia in approved labeling.

“Ulcerative colitis is an unpredictable and potentially debilitating disease, and many patients cycle through different therapies as they try to manage their disease,” said Mary Beth Harler, M.D., head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “This validation is an important step toward making Zeposia available to eligible patients in the European Union, who are in need of new treatment options offering proven efficacy and safety, as well as oral administration.”

About True North

True North is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of Zeposia 1mg in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who did not adequately respond to prior treatment. In the induction phase, a total of 645 patients were randomized to receive Zeposia (n=429) or placebo (n=216), of whom 94% and 89%, respectively, completed the induction period. At study entry, mean age was 42 years, 60% were male and mean disease duration was 7 years; patient characteristics were well-balanced across treatment groups. Cohort 1 patients were randomized 2:1 to Zeposia or placebo and treated once daily for 10 weeks. Cohort 2 (n=367) was an open-label arm, and included to allow adequate patient numbers for the maintenance phase of the trial. Cohort 2 patients were treated once daily with Zeposia for 10 weeks.

Seite 1 von 8
Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
SuperSonic Imagine – Transfer of SuperSonic Imagine’s Shares to Euronext Growth Paris Effective ...
Super-Sellers’ Market May Hinder Affordability Outlook for 2021, According to First American Real ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Update on Phase 3 CheckMate -548 Trial Evaluating Patients with Newly Diagnosed MGMT-Methylated Glioblastoma Multiforme
21.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb to Announce Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 on February 4, 2021
16.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens its Commitment to the Environment with New Corporate Goals
15.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erobert Marke von 30 000 Punkten zurück
15.12.20
Aktien New York: Dow setzt sich fest über 30 000 Punkte
15.12.20
Aktien New York: Freundlich - Dow kann 30 000 Punkte aber nicht halten
15.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow zurück über 30 000 Punkte erwartet
13.12.20
3 Value-Aktien, die Warren Buffett hält – und die du vielleicht auch halten solltest
11.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Inrebic (fedratinib) for Adult Patients with Newly Diagnosed and Previously Treated Myelofibrosis
11.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Settlement of U.S. Patent Litigation for REVLIMID (lenalidomide) with Cipla

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
81
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?