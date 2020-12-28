 

Pentair Completes Acquisition of Rocean

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 12:55  |  56   |   |   

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leading water treatment company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Be the Change Labs, Inc., d/b/a Rocean. Rocean is an innovative technology and thought leader in smart, sustainable, water solutions. Its smart filtration devices provide counter top filtration solutions to help reduce single use plastic bottles in homes and businesses keeping them out of landfills and oceans.

“This acquisition further advances our strategy to expand our core water treatment products in the residential and commercial water business and allows us to continue serving customers in new ways, while also supporting our efforts to create a more sustainable future,” said Mario D’Ovidio, Executive Vice President and President, Pentair Consumer Solutions. “Together, we can connect people to great water in the home, on the go and around the world.”

The Rocean One was recently recognized by TIME as a “Special Mention” for its list of “Best Inventions of 2020.”

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources, from our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications. We deliver solutions that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, sustainable solutions, for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made about the acquisition, including the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, such as the company’s ability to integrate the acquisition successfully, as well as other risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

Pentair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pentair Completes Acquisition of Rocean Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leading water treatment company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Be the Change Labs, Inc., d/b/a Rocean. Rocean is an innovative technology and thought leader in smart, sustainable, water solutions. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
SuperSonic Imagine – Transfer of SuperSonic Imagine’s Shares to Euronext Growth Paris Effective ...
Super-Sellers’ Market May Hinder Affordability Outlook for 2021, According to First American Real ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Pentair Appoints Gregory Knight to Board of Directors
08.12.20
Pentair Announces 5 Percent Rate Increase to its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program
01.12.20
Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Home Filtration System Launches

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.08.20
18
Pentair - Mischkonzern mit dem Schwerpunkt Wasser