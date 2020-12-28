 

Change in capital of large shareholder

         28 December 2020
Announcement no. 315

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it today has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has increased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 46.903 shares, corresponding to 10.2% of the share capital and votes.

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

