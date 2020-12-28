 

Naval Air Systems Command Exercises Option for an Additional $3.6 Million to Kratos for Contractor Logistics Support & Engineering Services for the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that Kratos will receive an additional $3,570,194 from the U.S. Navy for the next option of its Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) and Engineering Services contract supporting BQM-177A aerial target system operations.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Now that we’re beyond the Full Rate Production acquisition milestone, we’ve entered the operations and sustainment phase of the SSAT lifecycle. CLS and Engineering Services are vital to ensuring the continuing adaptation, operations, and maintenance of this agile, realistic, and highly configurable aerial target system designed specifically for the Navy’s challenging threat representation missions. Kratos is proud to be providing this support today and for the future as the number of missions and operational sites increase.”

The work under this contract will be incrementally funded and conducted primarily in Kratos facilities in both Sacramento and Point Mugu, CA. When fully funded, the total contract value after exercise of this option is $7,405,367.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2019, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

