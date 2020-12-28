IMV Reports Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Program

“We are encouraged by the data generated thus far. Results are consistent with the mechanism of action of our DPX delivery platform demonstrated across prior clinical studies with DPX-based vaccines and cancer immunotherapies,” said Joanne Schindler, Chief Medical Officer at IMV. “By prolonging exposure to antigens, the DPX platform can generate longer lasting antibody titers in humans. This is the hallmark of our DPX platform, and it has the potential to improve the span of protection against COVID-19 including in the most vulnerable populations.”

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today reported update on the development of its vaccine candidate, DPX-COVID-19, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The Company has successfully completed preclinical safety, GLP toxicology as well as immunogenicity and challenge studies confirming a favorable safety profile and potential for the long duration of antibody titers and protection against SARS-CoV-2. Additional supporting evidence favoring DPX-COVID-19 includes T cell response and “natural” immunity in convalescent plasma against the targeted epitope peptides in the DPX-COVID-19 formulation.

In consideration of the evolution of the regulatory landscape with first vaccines approved and a recent update to Health Canada guidance, as well as the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants in different countries, the Company is planning to conduct complementary preclinical studies including testing on new variants and will provide an update in Q1 2021 on its revised clinical plan.

Of note, none of the recent mutations reported in UK or in Denmark (mink) are in the areas of the four selected peptides in DPX-COVID-19. By targeting areas less prone to mutations DPX-COVID-19 has potential to offer protection against a broader range of circulating variants.

“Synthetic technologies are paving the way to a new generation of vaccine solutions with the promise to revolutionize the way we protect ourselves from infectious diseases. Our vaccine is one of the first peptide-based targeted vaccines in development for COVID-19. The combination of its new mechanism of action, a lyophilized formulation with long-term stability, and capacity for large-scale manufacturing and supply has the potential to make it accessible on a global scale,” said Frederic Ors, Chief Executive Officer of IMV. “We believe that DPX-based vaccines represent a compelling solution to COVID-19 and future pandemics. Our goal and focus will be to generate clinical demonstration in the first part of 2021 and by then we should have a better understanding of the duration of the protection induced by the most advanced vaccines and the possible need to revaccinate the population.”