Better Choice to Begin Trading on the OTCQX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 13:04  |  57   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Better Choice Company Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

Better Choice Company Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BTTR.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice Company, stated, “Trading our common stock on the OTCQX Best Market will greatly increase the visibility of Better Choice and provide our shareholders the opportunity for greater liquidity in their investment. This is another very important milestone as we continue to broaden our investment base and accelerate our growth strategy. This step provides Better Choice the added monetary flexibility that will help fuel our business development, acquisition ability and overall corporate expansion.”

Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com. 

