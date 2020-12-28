 Boomer Naturals to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

About Boomer Naturals

Boomer Naturals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boomer Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company (OTC: BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. Boomer Naturals has two divisions, Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy Living’s flagship product, Boomer Botanics, is an all-natural botanical blend that helps the body function at its prime. Boomer Naturals’ Healthy Living products are designed to balance the body and help decrease symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional health challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals, SKIN Sunscreen, and medical-grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals Personal Protection Equipment offers consumers and businesses PPE of the highest quality with industry-leading reliability. The PPE division’s flagship product, Boomer Silver Infused Reusable Protective Cloth Face Coverings, are America’s best-selling consumer face coverings. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale.com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com. Boomer Naturals’ products are also available at the Boomer Naturals retail store, CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, economic, political, regulatory, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), and those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005016/en/