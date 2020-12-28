 

 Boomer Naturals to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

Boomer Naturals (the “Company”) (OTC: BOMH), a health and wellness company, today announced that Michael Quaid, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference to be held to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:30 am Eastern time on Monday, January 11, 2021. A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Boomer Holdings Inc. website at BoomerNaturals.com. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Boomer Naturals

Boomer Naturals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boomer Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company (OTC: BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. Boomer Naturals has two divisions, Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy Living’s flagship product, Boomer Botanics, is an all-natural botanical blend that helps the body function at its prime. Boomer Naturals’ Healthy Living products are designed to balance the body and help decrease symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional health challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals, SKIN Sunscreen, and medical-grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals Personal Protection Equipment offers consumers and businesses PPE of the highest quality with industry-leading reliability. The PPE division’s flagship product, Boomer Silver Infused Reusable Protective Cloth Face Coverings, are America’s best-selling consumer face coverings. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale.com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com. Boomer Naturals’ products are also available at the Boomer Naturals retail store, CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, economic, political, regulatory, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), and those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Boomer Naturals to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference Boomer Naturals (the “Company”) (OTC: BOMH), a health and wellness company, today announced that Michael Quaid, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference to be held to be held virtually January 11-14, 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
SuperSonic Imagine – Transfer of SuperSonic Imagine’s Shares to Euronext Growth Paris Effective ...
Super-Sellers’ Market May Hinder Affordability Outlook for 2021, According to First American Real ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity