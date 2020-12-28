Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 21 December 2020 to 23 December 2020:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,371
|90,168,031
|21 December 2020
|240
|12,851.5000
|3,084,360
|22 December 2020
|240
|12,727.9583
|3,054,710
|23 December 2020
|240
|12,629.4167
|3,031,060
|Total 21-23 December 2020
|720
|9,170,130
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|763
|12,736.2917
|9,717,791
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|8,854
|109,055,951
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,480
|384,194,737
|21 December 2020
|1,200
|13,808.1125
|16,569,735
|22 December 2020
|1,200
|13,699.5250
|16,439,430
|23 December 2020
|1,215
|13,595.6667
|16,518,735
|Total 21-23 December 2020
|3,615
|49,527,900
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,314
|13,700.6639
|31,703,336
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|35,409
|465,425,973
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 117,724 A shares and 505,988 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.11% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 28 December 2020
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
