 

Zai Lab and Cullinan Oncology Announce Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement for CLN-081 in Greater China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 13:30  |  82   |   |   

- Zai Lab to lead development and commercialization of CLN-081 in Greater China

- Cullinan will receive $20 million upfront, up to $211 million in future milestones, and royalties

- Zai Lab to join ongoing global trial for CLN-081

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Cullinan Oncology, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients, today announced an exclusive license agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of CLN-081 in Greater China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cullinan Pearl, a Cullinan Oncology company, will receive a $20 million upfront payment, with the potential to receive up to an additional $211 million in development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments. Cullinan Pearl is also eligible to receive high-single-digit to low-teen tiered royalties based on annual net sales of CLN-081 in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Zai Lab obtains the exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize CLN-081 in Greater China.

“Partnering with Cullinan for their potential best-in-class EGFR inhibitor targeting exon 20 insertion (Ex20ins) mutations provides potential synergies with Zai’s existing lung cancer franchise and further strengthens our disease area stronghold in lung cancer,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “The unmet need in non-small-cell lung cancer with Ex20ins mutations is significant in China, where EGFR mutation rates are some of the highest in the world. Zai looks forward to working closely with Cullinan to address this large unmet medical need.”

“Zai Lab is the ideal partner for innovative drug development and commercialization in Greater China, and we are excited to be collaborating with them on CLN-081,” said Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Cullinan Oncology. “Approved EGFR inhibitors do not adequately address exon 20 insertion mutations. We believe that CLN-081, with its encouraging preliminary efficacy and safety data, can address a significant unmet medical need among lung cancer patients with these mutations. We look forward to working with Zai to initiate development of CLN-081 in China as soon as possible.”

Seite 1 von 3
Zai Lab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zai Lab and Cullinan Oncology Announce Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement for CLN-081 in Greater China - Zai Lab to lead development and commercialization of CLN-081 in Greater China - Cullinan will receive $20 million upfront, up to $211 million in future milestones, and royalties - Zai Lab to join ongoing global trial for CLN-081 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
TLC Announces Full Patient Enrollment in EXCELLENCE Trial of TLC599 for Osteoarthritis Pain
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer
01.12.20
Zai Lab Appoints Alan Sandler, M.D., as President, Head of Global Development, Oncology

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
1
Zai Lab ein Blick wert