Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2020 / 13:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Lüdtke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Wrong form used for Manager Transaction's

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.9849 EUR 269733.386 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.9849 EUR 269733.3860 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA, Frankurt
MIC: FRAA


28.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64129  28.12.2020 



