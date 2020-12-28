 

McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has awarded the company a 2020 Stratus Award for McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) in their annual business award program under the “Best Cloud Security Service” category. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies, recognizing McAfee for simplifying the adoption of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture with MVISION UCE.

McAfee MVISION UCE converges industry best cloud access security broker (CASB), Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with unified cloud management to deliver a direct-to-web-and-cloud architecture via the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework. MVISION UCE enables a work-from-anywhere workforce with maximum business agility while dramatically reducing the costs and complexity. Built with a cloud-first mindset, MVISION UCE includes an industry first – the integration of remote-browser isolation (RBI) technology – offering enterprises the ability to protect themselves against increasing and costly ransomware and phishing threats.

“We have seen the diffusion of data rise dramatically in 2020 with no sign of slowing down as workforces are highly dispersed and data is accessed across countless devices – a harmful reality undermining cybersecurity for many unprepared enterprises around the globe,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee, McAfee. “We are honored to see MVISION UCE recognized and our commitment to tackling the ever-evolving threat landscape validated with this award.”

“McAfee is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

McAfee MVISION Cloud was also recently positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers”1 (CASB) for every one of the four years the quadrant has been published2. The report, which evaluates vendors based on their ability to execute and on their completeness of vision, positioned McAfee highest and furthest, respectively, for these attributes in the entire Magic Quadrant.

McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that The Business Intelligence Group has awarded the company a 2020 Stratus Award for McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) in their annual business award program under the “Best Cloud Security Service” …

