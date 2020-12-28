Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that the underwriters of its public offering that closed on December 18, 2020, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 558,750 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $21.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the option closing, the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in its public offering increased to 4,283,750 shares, which resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $92.1 million and aggregate net proceeds of approximately $86.1 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering are available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone: (800) 747-3924, or by email: prospectus@psc.com.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix is evaluating product candidates for the treatment of other ocular conditions including various retinal diseases, glaucoma, dry eye disease, and allergic conjunctivitis.

