 

Arrow Electronics Names Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Sean J. Kerins has been named the company’s chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Previously, Mr. Kerins served as president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business since 2014. Prior to that, he was president of the North American region for the enterprise computing solutions business since 2010 and was vice president of storage and networking since 2007. Prior to joining Arrow, Mr. Kerins spent ten years at EMC in sales, marketing, and professional services roles around the world. Earlier in his career, he held progressively senior roles at Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, and served as an industrial engineer with General Motors.

Mr. Kerins holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Syracuse University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“Sean’s leadership and proven track record at Arrow make him the ideal executive to advance innovation across our global sales, marketing, and operations,” said Mr. Long. “Our commitment to succession planning provides continuity and certainty to our customers and suppliers.”

Kristin D. Russell succeeds Mr. Kerins as president of global enterprise computing solutions. Ms. Russell previously served as president of Arrow’s global services business since 2016. Prior to joining Arrow, Ms. Russell spent two years as managing director for public and private sectors at Deloitte Consulting and, from 2011 to 2014, served as secretary of technology and chief information officer for the State of Colorado. Earlier in her career, she held progressively senior roles at Oracle and Sun Microsystems.

Ms. Russell holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from the University of Colorado.

“Kristin’s leadership and extensive industry experience will serve the company well as she succeeds Sean in leading our global enterprise computing solutions business,” Mr. Long said.

Ms. Russell and David A. West, president, global components, will report to Mr. Kerins.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Arrow Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arrow Electronics Names Sean J. Kerins Chief Operating Officer Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced that Sean J. Kerins has been named the company’s chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. Previously, Mr. Kerins served as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important January 19 Deadline in ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
LYNPARZA (olaparib) Receives Three New Approvals in Japan
SuperSonic Imagine – Transfer of SuperSonic Imagine’s Shares to Euronext Growth Paris Effective ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.
14.12.20
Security Starter Kits from Arrow Electronics Enable IoT Device Companies to Build and Deliver Secure Connected Devices
03.12.20
McLaren Racing announces multi-year partnership extension with Arrow Electronics
01.12.20
Arrow Electronics Selected as a Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Company