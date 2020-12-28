 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Provides End of Year Shareholder Letter

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today provided a year-end review and an outline of its plans for 2021.

To Our Shareholders,

As we reach the end of an eventful 2020, we are inspired by the many healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical companies that worked to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This year has been difficult, but it has reinforced the importance of our mission: to treat and potentially even reverse the effects of serious diseases and conditions by advancing our novel cell therapy product candidates through clinical trials and into the hands of physicians. Although our industry has enjoyed many successes lately, those affected by the conditions we are focused on still need better choices.

Following changes to our leadership team in late 2018 and early 2019, we have sought to transform Lineage into the preeminent allogeneic cell transplant company. Our work began modestly, but we hit our stride in 2020 and reached important clinical, manufacturing, and business milestones this year, which created substantial value and advanced us toward our ultimate goal. In parallel, a number of cell therapy milestones were reached by other companies and academic institutions, strengthening our belief that the field has entered a turning point and is poised for explosive growth in the months and years ahead. We want to be prepared for that growth, so we are looking toward 2021 and mapping out additional milestones we want to deliver to our shareholders next year.

We are fortunate to have attracted may new shareholders this past year, so it is important from time to time to outline our basic approach to building a successful company and explain how it differs in advantageous ways from many others working in cell therapy.

Our basic approach is akin to transplant medicine, in which specific cell types are used to replace the ones which have been lost to disease, not unlike a bone marrow transplant. In certain settings, we believe that transplanting whole human cells can offer a more attractive safety profile and predictable behavior than introducing foreign molecules into the body.

Most importantly, our therapeutic products are derived from well-characterized pluripotent stem cell lines. These cells can become any of the cell types in your body, from bone to brain to blood, and starting with pluripotent stem cell lines means we have a virtually unlimited supply of starting material. From these cells we apply proprietary methods to manufacture pure populations of only the cell types which we wish to use in patients. Notably, we never modify the DNA of these cells, which avoids some of the safety concerns that have been reported with certain gene-editing technologies.

