 

Epazz Developed Smart Contracts for Greenheart CBD HEMP IEO on the Asian Token Exchange 

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is working with Greenheart CBD Hemp company in developing their smart contracts for their IEO (Initial Exchange Offering). 

The company will be enhancing their smart contract software to allow other organizations interested in launching their IEO using an easier way to create and modify their smart contracts without needing a programmer. 

Greenheart has tokenized their hemp CBD production into a security token called 'PUNT.'Epazz has developed a process of smart contracts for asset-backed tokens. It is an alternative form of business financing that perfectly fits the parameter of the fintechization of the economy. According to De Meijer Independent Financial Services Advisory (MIFSA), the global blockchain market size will grow exponentially in 2021. More businesses from many industries expressed their increasing interest in using Blockchain technology to advance their business processes. The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked the digital transformation drive in many aspects, including distributed ledger or blockchain technology. Thus, the global blockchain market size will expand from US$3 billion in 2020 to US$39.7 billion by 2025 at an effective compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.3%.

Epazz blockchain technology developed an IEO securitized token software using smart contracts to help Greenheart CBD Hemp company launch Greenheart Punt as their liquid token to be used across their current and future range of CBD products. This collaboration between Epazz blockchain technology and Greenheart CBD Hemp company is part of the growing 'DeFi' movement, which will take advantage of the blockchain's capacity to establish a decentralized ecosystem, uncontrolled by a single entity, and improved accessibility for token holders. It will address the challenges of the lack of proper banking support for the CBD industry worldwide. 

Epazz blockchain trading technology and Greenheart CBD Hemp company anticipate its global reach with its initial IEO sale. It offers 200 million Greenheart Punt tokens backed by 1,000 Liters of Greenheart's CBD oil, with an approximate value of US$4 million. The Greenheart Punt token began trading December 1, 2020, through the LAToken mobile app.

