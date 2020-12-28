 

Aprea Therapeutics Announces Results of Primary Endpoint from Phase 3 Trial of Eprenetapopt in TP53 Mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

  • The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate
  • CR rate was 53% higher in eprenetapopt with AZA arm compared to AZA alone, but did not reach statistical significance

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced results of the primary data cut from its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eprenetapopt with azacitidine (AZA) versus AZA alone in TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The trial did not meet the predefined primary endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.   Analysis of the primary endpoint at this data cut demonstrated a higher CR rate in the experimental arm receiving eprenetapopt with AZA versus the control arm receiving AZA alone, but did not reach statistical significance. In the intention-to-treat population of 154 patients, the CR rate in the eprenetapopt with AZA arm was 33.3% (95% CI: 23.1% - 44.9%) compared to 22.4% (95% CI: 13.6% - 33.4%) in the AZA alone arm (P = 0.13).

While analysis of certain secondary endpoints (ORR and duration of responses) appears to favor the experimental arm at this data cut, they are not significantly different. The median duration of overall survival at the primary data cut was similar between the arms. Additional patients in the study who have not achieved a CR remain on study treatment and the data will be analyzed at future pre-specified timepoints as set forth in the statistical analysis plan. The combination of eprenetapopt with AZA appeared well-tolerated, with an adverse event profile that was similar to the Company’s prior Phase 2 clinical trials. Subsequent analyses of the trial data, including secondary endpoints, will be conducted as the duration of patient follow-up increases. The Company expects to present the data at a future scientific conference.

“Though we are disappointed the topline results did not reach statistical significance, we continue to believe that eprenetapopt can offer clinical benefit to patients with TP53 mutant malignancies,” said Dr. Eyal Attar, Chief Medical Officer of Aprea. “We will continue to analyze data as it matures and follow patients who are still receiving study treatment. Our other clinical trials continue to progress and we remain committed to pursuing our clinical development programs.”

