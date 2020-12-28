 

3D IP Survey defines new drill targets at Sandman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed a maiden 3D IP/resistivity geophysical survey at Sandman and has received encouraging initial results. The IP survey focussed at the North Hill Prospect.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Numerous gold exploration drill targets have been identified from a recent 3D IP survey
  • Drill program planned to commence in Q1 2021 – bond and permit transfers underway
  • Sandman is considered prospective for two styles of gold mineralisation:
    • High grade sulphide mineralisation “feeder zones”
    • Oxide gold mineralisation (near surface)
  • Updated NI43-101 resource estimate is underway and is anticipated in late January 2021

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden commented:

This IP data is a sensational end to Gold Bull’s first year. The 3D IP survey at our North Hill Target has illustrated that there is a strong correlation between the known mineralisation and this geophysical technique. This means we will be using 3D IP in the future to define more drill targets. North Hill currently boasts a small gold resource however the source of that gold and the deeper (>150m) targets have never been drill tested, despite some highly encouraging oxide intercepts such as 7.75g/t over 3.96m from 7m from the surface. Our Exploration team is looking forward to drilling these targets and others as soon as the permits have been transferred from Newmont’s name to ours. 2021 is going to be an exciting year for Gold Bull.

3D IP results – North Hill Target

In the cross sections on page 2 (Figure 1 and Figure 2), 1 g/t Au contours (in yellow polygon) estimated from existing drill hole assays are overlaid on cross-section images extracted from the 3D resistivity model (high resistivity corresponds to warm colors, low resistivity to cold colors). The zones of gold mineralization roughly correspond to high resistivity values (red shaded areas) in the geophysical model. Rocks observed in drill cuttings and outcrop containing gold mineralization at North Hill contain abundant hydrothermal silicate minerals, which are known to impart high electrical resistivity. This observation provides encouragement that we may target similar geophysical responses for drilling both within the current survey area and elsewhere in the Sandman property. Another interesting feature of the resistivity cross sections is the interpreted basement high located beneath the known gold mineralization. The faults bounding this feature may have acted as conduits for mineralizing fluids that formed the North Hill deposit and are attractive targets for exploration drilling.

