Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First LDT in US for Constitutional Genetic Disorders that Uses Whole Genome Analysis with Saphyr as Alternative to Chromosomal Microarray and Karyotyping

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today that Praxis Genomics, LLC received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), making it the first CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified diagnostic lab in the United States to offer a laboratory developed test (LDT) based on whole genome analysis with Saphyr. The LDT is designed for postnatal patients suspected of a constitutional genetic disorder. Praxis uses optical genome mapping (OGM) with Bionano’s Saphyr System as an alternative to traditional methods of chromosomal microarray (CMA) and karyotyping (KT), as they seek to improve the rate of clinical diagnosis for patients with genetic disease. CMA and KT together typically diagnose 30-50% of patients tested. Recent studies have found that OGM with Saphyr is concordant with CMA and KT and also diagnoses a significant fraction (18-25%) of the patients who could not be diagnosed with traditional methods.



Medical guidelines recommend successive rounds of analysis with CMA, KT, repeat expansion testing, single gene or gene panel testing and whole exome sequencing until a pathogenic variant is identified or until the different techniques have been exhausted. At Praxis, this tiered approach is replaced by whole genome analysis using OGM with Saphyr for structural variants (SVs) and, when requested, whole genome analysis by next-generation sequencing (NGS) for single nucleotide variants (SNVs). This workflow eliminates costly and time-consuming steps like cell culture and tedious manual data analysis across multiple platforms and provides a streamlined approach for detection of all types of genomic aberrations designed to achieve a higher rate of diagnosis faster, easier, and at a lower economic cost to labs and payors.

Several diagnostic labs in the U.S. such as PerkinElmer Genomics and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have already launched Saphyr based LDTs targeting a specific clinical indication, a form of muscular dystrophy called FSHD1. While development of whole genome clinical tests with Saphyr have been in progress in Europe for various clinical applications including inherited genetic disorders and leukemias, the Praxis clinical service is the first to provide whole genome analysis in the U.S.