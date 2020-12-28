 

Stingray Business Signs Media Solutions Agreement with ClubCom

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Business, a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solution provider, today announced that it has concluded a deal to provide curated streaming music services for ClubCom, a division of Zoom Media, the leading provider of digital entertainment and marketing networks within the fitness industry. This new partnership seeks to provide exciting digital innovations to deliver an immersive experience for members of fitness centers across Canada and the United States. 

For ClubCom, the partnership with Stingray Business underscores its commitment to superior music programming for its health club partners. ClubCom’s fitness center partners will use the music streaming solution to entertain and motivate their members with expertly curated music channels and the industry’s best music video catalogue.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for Stingray Business as we position ourselves as a premium partner for businesses in the digital age,” said Renaud Lafrance, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray Business.  “We are thrilled to have found in ClubCom a partner that believes in the power of expertly curated music to build meaningful connections with members and consequently, grow sales and revenue.”

“Our team has 20 years of experience programming music entertainment for the health club audience, and we’re excited to layer the expertise of Stingray Business on top of that,” said Marc Farber, President North America for ClubCom and Zoom Media. “Stingray’s catalog of entertainment content and vast music programming capabilities will help to further strengthen our product offering and ensure we’re providing best-in-class entertainment within the fitness industry.”

ClubCom services more than 4,000 health clubs across Canada and the United States including many of North America’s largest health club chains. The media solution will be deployed in January 2021.

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About ClubCom / Zoom Media
ClubCom, a division of Zoom Media Corp. ("Zoom Media"), owns and operates GymTV, the largest gym-based video entertainment network subscribed to by 5,150 health clubs across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Measured by the Kantar Group, Zoom Media's GymTV network runs on 25,750 screens and reaches more than 35 million active lifestyle consumers called Generation Active. Zoom Media offers brands the opportunity to connect with Generation Active at the gym, at home, and on-the-go via GymTV, billboards, sampling, mobile, email, web, and social media. More information is available at Zoommedia.com and GenerationActive.com

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com




