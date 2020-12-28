STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Announces Successful Renewal of Note Payable

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it has renewed its existing debt with a lower interest one-year cash secured loan facility with Israel Discount Bank of New York, a multinational commercial bank. The new loan is at a fixed interest rate of 1.40% and is due December 30, 2021.



About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.