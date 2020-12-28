Barfresh Announces Major Win with Los Angeles Unified School District, the Country’s Second Largest School District

Initially Barfresh expects Twist & Go to be on the LAUSD menu approximately once every three to four weeks and hopes to grow to multiple times per month. Based on input from LAUSD, Barfresh estimates serving approximately 100,000 bottles per menu day during the current period which currently has school attendance limited due to virus related restrictions. As schools return to normal capacity, Barfresh expects daily bottle servings to rise to 350,000 to 400,000 per menu day.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, achieved a significant milestone with the Los Angeles Unified School District (“LAUSD”) approving Barfresh’s Twist & Go product and adding it to their menu starting this month. LAUSD is the largest school district in California and the second largest school district in the country, serving over 600,000 students in kindergarten through 12 th grade.

Riccardo Delle Coste, Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh commented, “This may be a turning point for our Company. Since LAUSD is respected as a trend-setter throughout the country, we expect this achievement to facilitate our conversations with other major school districts nationwide. Moreover, on top of the education opportunity, the recent vaccine progress allows us to look forward to a post-covid future where we expect the sizeable opportunities we have with large restaurant chains and the US military to return to the forefront. Before covid we were exceedingly close on national rollouts with some of the largest quick-serve chains in the country and I expect to return to those conversations ahead.”

Mr. Delle Coste continued, “The second largest school district in the United States will now be offering our leading Twist & Go smoothies. We created this drink to meet the needs of schools and are very pleased with the reaction we are receiving across the country. Their kids are going to be enjoying a great tasting smoothie with real fruit, four ounces of yogurt, no added sugars, no preservatives or artificial flavors.”

The Company continues to implement operating cost reductions, efficiency improvement and build its sales pipeline. Anticipated near term forgiveness of the Company’s Paycheck Protection Program loan will further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet.