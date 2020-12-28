 

Seagate Appoints Prat Bhatt to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that Pratik “Prat” Bhatt has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors and to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board, effective December 24, 2020.

“I am very pleased to welcome Prat to Seagate’s Board of Directors,” said Mike Cannon, Seagate’s Board Chair. “As a technology industry veteran with extensive global financial experience, his insights will be hugely valuable to Seagate and the Board.”

Mr. Bhatt is an accomplished executive currently serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Cisco Systems, Inc., a worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. During his 20-year career with Cisco, Mr. Bhatt has held multiple finance leadership positions and successfully led key finance strategy initiatives spanning operations, finance systems, risk management, tax and capital allocation. Prior to joining Cisco, Mr. Bhatt served as a financial executive with Kaiser Permanente and with Ernst & Young. He is also chair of the audit committee of Cisco Systems Foundation.

Mr. Bhatt holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern California.

About Seagate

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

2020 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

Seagate Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seagate Appoints Prat Bhatt to the Board of Directors Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that Pratik “Prat” Bhatt has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors and to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
LYNPARZA (olaparib) Receives Three New Approvals in Japan
SuperSonic Imagine – Transfer of SuperSonic Imagine’s Shares to Euronext Growth Paris Effective ...
IMV Reports Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Program
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Seagate Designs RISC-V Cores to Power Data Mobility and Trustworthiness
04.12.20
Seagate Announces Pricing of $1 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
02.12.20
Seagate Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes