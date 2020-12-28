 

XpresSpa Group Announces New Agreement with Hawaiian Airlines and the State of Hawai‘i as a Trusted Partner for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

XpresCheck Testing Centers will start offering on-site testing from select cities for non-stop flights to Hawai‘i

NEW YORK and HONOLULU, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to start offering COVID-19 testing services for passengers leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX). Beginning today, its subsidiary, XpresCheck, will begin serving as a trusted testing partner for the carrier’s guests traveling on its non-stop flights to Hawai‘i.

“We are very pleased to be welcomed as a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawai’i so more travelers can safely return to vacation travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Our growing network of airline partners are providing more travelers more access to more destinations heading into 2021,” said XpresSpa Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Doug Satzman.

XpresCheck, will provide pre-travel testing on-site with rapid molecular testing services – with results provided while you wait – so travelers may bypass the state of Hawaiʻi 10-day quarantine restriction. Guests may access the walk-up testing site and purchase a $200 state-approved rapid test at the following airport locations:

  • JFK: Terminal 4
  • BOS: Terminal E
  • PHX: Terminal 4

Passengers who test positive from a rapid test are informed that they must exit the airport and self-isolate per CDC guidelines. Any travel companions will also not be permitted to travel. As more destinations mandate testing requirements, partnerships between airport testing facilities and airlines will continue to pave the way to restoring traveler confidence and safety in 2021.

“Our collaboration with XpresCheck furthers our commitment to making pre-travel testing seamless and accessible for our guests returning home or taking a long-awaited Hawai'i vacation from Phoenix, New York City and Boston while also doing our part to maintain Hawaiʻi track-record as a safe destination,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

Passengers should visit www.XpresCheck.com/hawaiianairlines to make appointments.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 16 years (2004-2019) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai‘i.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XpresSpa Group Announces New Agreement with Hawaiian Airlines and the State of Hawai‘i as a Trusted Partner for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities XpresCheck Testing Centers will start offering on-site testing from select cities for non-stop flights to Hawai‘iNEW YORK and HONOLULU, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
iBio Appoints Dr. Martin B. Brenner as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...