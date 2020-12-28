XpresSpa Group Announces New Agreement with Hawaiian Airlines and the State of Hawai‘i as a Trusted Partner for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities

“We are very pleased to be welcomed as a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawai’i so more travelers can safely return to vacation travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our growing network of airline partners are providing more travelers more access to more destinations heading into 2021,” said XpresSpa Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Doug Satzman.

NEW YORK and HONOLULU, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced a partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to start offering COVID-19 testing services for passengers leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX). Beginning today, its subsidiary, XpresCheck, will begin serving as a trusted testing partner for the carrier’s guests traveling on its non-stop flights to Hawai‘i.

XpresCheck, will provide pre-travel testing on-site with rapid molecular testing services – with results provided while you wait – so travelers may bypass the state of Hawaiʻi 10-day quarantine restriction. Guests may access the walk-up testing site and purchase a $200 state-approved rapid test at the following airport locations:

JFK: Terminal 4

BOS: Terminal E

PHX: Terminal 4



Passengers who test positive from a rapid test are informed that they must exit the airport and self-isolate per CDC guidelines. Any travel companions will also not be permitted to travel. As more destinations mandate testing requirements, partnerships between airport testing facilities and airlines will continue to pave the way to restoring traveler confidence and safety in 2021.

“Our collaboration with XpresCheck furthers our commitment to making pre-travel testing seamless and accessible for our guests returning home or taking a long-awaited Hawai'i vacation from Phoenix, New York City and Boston while also doing our part to maintain Hawaiʻi track-record as a safe destination,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

Passengers should visit www.XpresCheck.com/hawaiianairlines to make appointments.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 16 years (2004-2019) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai‘i.