 

ElectraMeccanica Gaining Strong Interest from Expanded Retail Locations, Nears Decision on U.S. Assembly Facility and Announces Q1 “SOLO Drive Tour”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today provided an update on the opening of six (6) new retail locations this past Fall. In addition, Company management has issued a status report regarding its decision on the site search for a U.S.-based assembly and engineering technical facility. ElectraMeccanica is also announcing an early-adopter test drive program called the “SOLO Drive Tour” as part of the expansion of its ongoing integrated marketing campaign.

Since October, ElectraMeccanica has opened six (6) new retail locations in: San Diego, CA; Brea, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Glendale, AZ; Santa Clara, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. All retail storefronts are fully operating and have expanded the Company’s existing footprint from four (4) to 10 locations in five (5) key markets with more announcements planned for 2021.   

“We have been encouraged by the success of our ongoing retail awareness campaign and the overwhelmingly positive response from consumers, especially in our new locations,” said Rivera. “The strong early performance we’re seeing speaks to a readiness in the broader market for the SOLO as a solution that addresses urban driving challenges. As we emerge from the pandemic, we believe the SOLO is uniquely positioned to provide owners a safe, reliable and completely self-contained transportation alternative.”

The Company is also providing a status report regarding its decision for a U.S. assembly facility and engineering technical center location.

Rivera added: “Regarding our site selection decision for an assembly plant, representatives from the two finalist locations in Tennessee and Arizona have been overwhelming in their enthusiasm for this project,” added Rivera. “Their detailed plans to develop the SOLO ecosystem have presented us with exciting opportunities that we continue to evaluate with the latest updated proposals being received as recently as last week. One of the key considerations in making this decision is to ensure for the viability and support for our overall vision of a SOLO ecosystem and pilot test program. Our ultimate selection will mean a long-term commitment for both sides. We look forward to making a formal announcement early in the new year and appreciate the patience and consideration of all interested parties while we work to do so.”

