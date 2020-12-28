 

Ehave, Inc. Announces Repositioning of Mycotopia Therapies to Maximize Shareholder Value

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions, announced today the Company's Board of directors has elected to sell 100% of its Mycotopia Therapies subsidiary to 20/20 Global Inc. (OTC Pink: TWGL) for $350,000 while simultaneously acquiring approximately 75.77% of 20/20 Global’s outstanding shares from 20/20 Global’s management.

20/20 Global currently trades on the OTC under the symbol TWGL and is a reporting issuer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction is expected to close January 4, 2021. Ehave Chairman and CEO Ben Kaplan will be named as Chairman and CEO of 20/20 Global, with the current 20/20 Global board stepping down upon completion of all regulatory requirements. Kaplan will remain Chairman and CEO of Ehave.

Ehave believes that Mycotopia’s business plan can be more effectively funded and monetized as its own public company. Information regarding 20/20 Global on OTCMarkets.com and other related websites will be updated after the expected January 4, 2021 closing to reflect the new business plan. Ehave continues to develop KetaDASH (www.ketadash.com) platform, which will offer home infusion of ketamine for patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it and its other existing products.

In addition to the appointment of Ben Kaplan as Chairman and CEO of 20/20 Global, Jamaican investment banker, Mark Croskery, will also serve on the Board of 20/20. Mr. Croskery will assist with sourcing deal flow from the Caribbean, as well as South and Central America, where a plethora of psychedelic deals are on the radar. Mr. Croskery currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Croskery Capital Limited in Kingston, Jamaica. Croskery Capital Limited focuses on assisting companies with developing strategy, building boards of directors, C-Suite team corporate executive recruitment and alignment, along with troubleshooting financial-accounting and operational business issues on a professional and hands-on basis. He has served as a valued and trusted advisor to numerous companies in Jamaica, the Caribbean, South America, and Central America.

