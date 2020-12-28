 

Safe-T Offers Free Review of Organizations’ Networks and Attack Footprint in Face of Recent SolarWinds Supply Chain Attacks

Recent wide-range attacks provide further confirmation of Safe-T's business and product strategy in the past year, of executing a proactive approach to identify potential threats and develop advance products for the prevention and containment of attacks

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced today that in the face of recent supply chain attacks, such as the Sunburst (or Solarigate) attack, it is offering free of charge review of organizations’ networks and attack footprint. Safe-T's ZoneZero Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution is designed to add the core component of a strong identity and access management policy to any corporate resource and secure organizations against supply chain attacks, including the recent attacks.

Recently, it was reported that a threat-actor managed to infiltrate a large number of organizations, including several U.S. government agencies. It did this by distributing backdoor software, named SunBurst, by utilizing a weak link in SolarWind’s Orion IT monitoring and management software update system and then inserted malicious code into otherwise legitimate software updates. Once backdoor access was achieved, attackers worked to gain privilege escalation, steal credentials and then laterally traverse the internal network scanning for targeted data.

Based on SolarWind’s data, 33,000 organizations use Orion’s software, and 18,000 were directly impacted by this malicious update. As more details have become available, it has become clear that this is one of the most invasive and significant cyberattacks to date.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero MFA is the first ever Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution which is designed to add centralized MFA to any corporate resource including system, server, data, application, and more. For clients using the solution, when an attempt to access a server from an infected system occurs, it invokes an MFA request that until approved, prevents the infiltration of the unauthorized source.

“Recent wide-range cyber-attacks affirm Safe-T's business and product strategy in the past year. We are executing a proactive approach to identify potential threats and develop advanced products designed to prevent and contain such attacks. Our ZoneZero MFA solution, which was launched earlier this year, is a great example of our alignment against new types of cyber threats,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO at Safe-T.

