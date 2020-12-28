 

DGAP-Adhoc publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.12.2020, 14:48  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel
publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group

28-Dec-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.

publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group

- Olek will focus on big-data real estate analysis for the Group as a consultant - Resignation of position on Executive Board as of 31.12.2020

- Position as long-term majority shareholder and existing lock-up agreements remain unaffected - further expansion of participation targeted


Frankfurt/Main, 28.12.2020- The CEO of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508), Thomas Olek, informed the Supervisory Board of publity today that he wishes to terminate his position on the Executive Board of publity as of 31 December 2020. The Supervisory Board has accepted Olek's request with the best mutual understanding and expresses its thanks to him for the work he has done in the past. Beginning in 2021, Olek will continue as a consultant to the entire Group in the areas of big data real estate analysis and internationalisation, which have been identified as key success factors for the further development of publity and its Group companies. Olek therefore also informed the Supervisory Board that the talks with the Supervisory Board of publity's subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") about taking over a position on the Executive Board of PREOS have been postponed. Olek reiterated to the Supervisory Board of publity that he intends to remain a majority shareholder of publity in the long term and to further expand his shareholding depending on the share price. The existing lock-up agreements shall also remain unaffected by the change.

Seite 1 von 4
publity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group 28-Dec-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE wird von der koreanischen Kartellbehörde die bedingte Genehmigung für das Joint ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx schließt Verkaufstransaktion von Logistikimmobilie und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to receive conditional regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with ...
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero to receive regulatory approval for its joint venture with Woowa
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero wird bedingte behördliche Genehmigung für das Joint Venture mit Woowa erhalten
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning of restructuring ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank bucht weitere Restrukturierungsaufwendungen für Kostensenkungen
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank einigt sich mit Konzernbetriebsrat über die Planung von Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen - ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Thomas Olek scheidet als CEO aus und übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für Konzern (deutsch)
14:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Thomas Olek scheidet als CEO aus und übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für Konzern
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG english
22.12.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
16.12.20
publity meldet Immobilien-Verkauf aus dem GORE-Portfolio
16.12.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: Verkauf Immobilie Waltrop mit langfristigem Mieter (deutsch)
16.12.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: Verkauf Immobilie Waltrop mit langfristigem Mieter
16.12.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: Sale of a commercial property in North Rhine-Westphalia with long-term tenant
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
09.12.20
DGAP-News: publity AG: Centurion Tower erhält als erstes Objekt in der Frankfurter City West eine WiredScore Gold Zertifizierung (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
3.349
Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?