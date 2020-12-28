DGAP-Ad-hoc: publity AG / Key word(s): Personnel publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group 28-Dec-2020 / 14:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO THE LAWS OF THAT COUNTRY.



publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group

- Olek will focus on big-data real estate analysis for the Group as a consultant - Resignation of position on Executive Board as of 31.12.2020

- Position as long-term majority shareholder and existing lock-up agreements remain unaffected - further expansion of participation targeted



Frankfurt/Main, 28.12.2020- The CEO of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508), Thomas Olek, informed the Supervisory Board of publity today that he wishes to terminate his position on the Executive Board of publity as of 31 December 2020. The Supervisory Board has accepted Olek's request with the best mutual understanding and expresses its thanks to him for the work he has done in the past. Beginning in 2021, Olek will continue as a consultant to the entire Group in the areas of big data real estate analysis and internationalisation, which have been identified as key success factors for the further development of publity and its Group companies. Olek therefore also informed the Supervisory Board that the talks with the Supervisory Board of publity's subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") about taking over a position on the Executive Board of PREOS have been postponed. Olek reiterated to the Supervisory Board of publity that he intends to remain a majority shareholder of publity in the long term and to further expand his shareholding depending on the share price. The existing lock-up agreements shall also remain unaffected by the change.