 

DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for publity Group - Stephan Noetzel new member of Executive Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.12.2020, 14:56  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for publity Group - Stephan Noetzel new member of Executive Board

28.12.2020 / 14:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for publity Group - Stephan Noetzel new member of Executive Board
 

- Negotiations on the takeover of the CEO position of PREOS by Thomas Olek postponed

- Thomas Olek assumes consulting role for entire publity Group in the area of Big Data real estate analysis

- Stephan Noetzel new on Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PREOS

- Renewed issue of bonus shares instead of cash dividend in 2021 and postponement of cash capital increase for January 2021 under consideration


Leipzig, 28.12.2020 - The Supervisory Board of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850, m:access) and Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG, have agreed today to postpone negotiations on Olek assuming the position of CEO of PREOS. For the time being, Olek will assume the function of advisor for the entire publity Group as of 1 January 2021. In doing so, he will focus on strengthening the areas of big data real estate analysis and internationalisation, which have been identified as key success factors for the further growth of the companies in the publity Group.

Meanwhile, the PREOS Group has expanded its Executive Board team: By resolution of 16.11.2020, the Supervisory Board appointed the lawyer Stephan Noetzel as a further member of the PREOS Executive Board alongside Frederik Mehlitz. Noetzel has assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) on the Executive Board as of 01.12.2020. Previously, he was Head of NPL Services at publity AG.

Seite 1 von 3
PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for publity Group - Stephan Noetzel new member of Executive Board DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE wird von der koreanischen Kartellbehörde die bedingte Genehmigung für das Joint ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx schließt Verkaufstransaktion von Logistikimmobilie und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE to receive conditional regulatory approval from Korea Fair Trade Commission with ...
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero to receive regulatory approval for its joint venture with Woowa
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero wird bedingte behördliche Genehmigung für das Joint Venture mit Woowa erhalten
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank reaches agreement with the Group Works Council about the planning of restructuring ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank bucht weitere Restrukturierungsaufwendungen für Kostensenkungen
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank einigt sich mit Konzernbetriebsrat über die Planung von Restrukturierungsmaßnahmen - ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Verhandlungen mit Thomas Olek über CEO-Posten bei PREOS aufgeschoben - Olek übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für publity-Konzern - Stephan Noetzel neu im Vorstand
14:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Verhandlungen mit Thomas Olek über CEO-Posten bei PREOS aufgeschoben - Olek übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für publity-Konzern - Stephan Noetzel neu im Vorstand
16.12.20
PREOS: Mieter im Frankfurter Centurion Tower verlängert
16.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Vermietungserfolg im Centurion Tower Frankfurt (deutsch)
16.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Vermietungserfolg im Centurion Tower Frankfurt
16.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Leasing success in Centurion Tower Frankfurt
09.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower erhält als erstes Objekt in der Frankfurter City West eine WiredScore Gold Zertifizierung (deutsch)
09.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower erhält als erstes Objekt in der Frankfurter City West eine WiredScore Gold Zertifizierung
09.12.20
DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower receives 'Gold' in WiredScore certification

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
56
PREOS Real Estate