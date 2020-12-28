DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for publity Group - Stephan Noetzel new member of Executive Board 28.12.2020 / 14:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Postponement of negotiations with Thomas Olek about CEO position at PREOS - Olek takes over consulting position for publity Group - Stephan Noetzel new member of Executive Board



- Negotiations on the takeover of the CEO position of PREOS by Thomas Olek postponed

- Thomas Olek assumes consulting role for entire publity Group in the area of Big Data real estate analysis

- Stephan Noetzel new on Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PREOS

- Renewed issue of bonus shares instead of cash dividend in 2021 and postponement of cash capital increase for January 2021 under consideration



Leipzig, 28.12.2020 - The Supervisory Board of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850, m:access) and Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG, have agreed today to postpone negotiations on Olek assuming the position of CEO of PREOS. For the time being, Olek will assume the function of advisor for the entire publity Group as of 1 January 2021. In doing so, he will focus on strengthening the areas of big data real estate analysis and internationalisation, which have been identified as key success factors for the further growth of the companies in the publity Group.



Meanwhile, the PREOS Group has expanded its Executive Board team: By resolution of 16.11.2020, the Supervisory Board appointed the lawyer Stephan Noetzel as a further member of the PREOS Executive Board alongside Frederik Mehlitz. Noetzel has assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) on the Executive Board as of 01.12.2020. Previously, he was Head of NPL Services at publity AG.