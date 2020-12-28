Wells Fargo Pandemic Brings Heightened Awareness to Need for Planning
The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they may have previously put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do. Close to half of investors in the new survey (45%) report they have neither a will nor an estate plan. About a third say they do have a written will (34%), 4% have written estate plans, and 17% have both.
A graphic showing how U.S. investors feel about talking to family members about their will or estate plan. (Graphic: Wells Fargo)
“The pandemic has put in sharp relief the need to plan for the future, including having good end-of-life plans in place,” said Michael Liersch, head of Advice and Planning for Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management division. “The availability of the vaccine is great news, but it should not stop people from preparing estate plans.”
Higher-income investors are no more prepared than investors as a whole, but the percentage with either a will, estate plans or both does increase with age. The percentage with no preparations declines from 70% of investors under age 50 to 17% of those 65 and older.
|
Which of the following do you currently have?
|
|
A written will
(%)
|
Written estate plans
(%)
|
Both
(%)
|
Neither
(%)
|
All investors
|
34
|
4
|
17
|
45
|
High-income investors
|
19
|
6
|
30
|
45
|
Aged 18 to 49
|
19
|
1
|
11
|
70
