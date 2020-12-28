 

Digital Ally Announces New Customer Order for its EVO-HD In-Car System and Body-Worn Cameras

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office uses Digital Ally’s subscription payment plan to outfit its department with the complete ecosystem of video evidence recording technology

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), the “Company”, which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has received a significant order from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (KY) for fifteen (15) of its highly advanced EVO-HD in-car camera systems paired with FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, patented VuLink auto-activation technology and EVO GovCloud storage solution powered by Amazon Web Services. This order will be purchased on the Company’s subscription payment plan available for first responders.

“After extensive testing and evaluation, we chose Digital Ally as our sole provider for in-car cameras, body cameras, and evidence management software. The ability for their equipment to work seamlessly together and have all video evidence hosted on one centralized platform made it an easy decision. We look forward to a long relationship with Digital Ally,” said Sheriff Chris Quire.

“We are proud to be the preferred provider of evidence recording technology and storage for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Body cameras and in-car video systems are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned,” said Stan Ross CEO of Digital Ally, adding “Digital Ally is committed to providing the necessary technology to law enforcement by any means necessary. We look forward to working with the officers of Franklin County and the community.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

16.12.20
Digital Ally to Equip All Goodcents Restaurants with Shield Disinfectant/Sanitizers and ThermoVu Non-Contact Temperature Screening Devices

