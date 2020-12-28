 

Taronis Fuels Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

New Executive Brings Over 35 Years Accounting, Finance Experience

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the appointment of Ed Fred as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fred has over 35 years of accounting, finance, and capital markets experience, primarily in the aerospace, manufacturing, and consumer goods industries.

Mr. Fred began his career within the accounting department at Borden in 1980. In 1981, Mr. Fred began to increasingly focus on international accounting, first with Sterling Drug, and then for more than a decade with Grumman International. At Grumman, Mr. Fred was promoted through progressively greater responsibilities and roles, departing from Grumman as Controller and Director of Finance in 1995. Upon departing Grumman, Mr. Fred was appointed CFO, then CEO of CPI Aerostructures, serving there from 1995 to 2014. After retiring from CPI, Mr. Fred was the CEO of Orion Acquisition Corp, a publicly listed special purpose acquisition vehicle (“SPAC”) from 2014 to 2018.

Mr. Fred is a former member of the American Stock Exchange Listed Company Policy Council. He is also a former member of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Policy Council. Mr. Fred is a graduate of Dowling University and received his Master’s in Business Administration from Hofstra University.

“We are very pleased to announce Mr. Fred’s appointment as our Chief Financial Officer,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Mr. Fred brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership across accounting, finance, and the capital markets. We look forward to partnering together as we head into 2021 with a number of near-term milestones at hand.”

“Mr. Fred not only brings many years of experience to the team, but he is also highly familiar with Taronis itself. For over a year, Mr. Fred has been engaged by Taronis Fuels to facilitate various regulatory aspects of our spin-off from our former parent company. Most notably, Mr. Fred played a lead role in our listing process, satisfying all regulatory and compliance requirements set forth by FINRA and the OTC Markets. It was his key involvement that made our spin-off successful.”

Seite 1 von 3


Taronis Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taronis Fuels Appoints Chief Financial Officer New Executive Brings Over 35 Years Accounting, Finance Experience PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with CVITC
2021 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS
iBio Appoints Dr. Martin B. Brenner as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Taronis Fuels Provides Business Update
21.12.20
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
16.12.20
Taronis Fuels Releases Sustainability Impact Study
02.12.20
Taronis Fuels Buys Out Royalty Obligations