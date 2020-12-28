 

OPIS by IHS Markit Launches First Voluntary Carbon Credit Price Assessments Providing Transparency Needed to Advance Paris Agreement Climate Goals

OPIS, an IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) company and the leading benchmark provider for emissions and carbon markets data, will launch today the world’s first comprehensive daily pricing suite for global voluntary carbon offset credits to advance the global initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The OPIS Global Carbon Offsets Report will bring greater transparency to the voluntary REDD+ credits and CORSIA-eligible offsets markets, providing pricing solutions to stakeholders engaged in net-zero and emissions reduction strategies.

The new information service will include daily price assessments for voluntary carbon credits produced by nature-based projects for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (OPIS Voluntary REDD+ Credits), as well as CORSIA Eligible Offsets (OPIS CEO) that reflect methodologies specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for assets that comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation program. The report will also include daily assessments for California Carbon Offsets (OPIS CCO) and CCO with a Direct Environmental Benefit in the State (OPIS DEBS CCO).

“The increasing number of net-zero commitments by countries and corporations underpins the demand for transparent benchmark pricing for voluntary carbon credits,” said Fred Rozell, president, OPIS by IHS Markit. “To achieve emissions-reduction goals set forth in the Paris Agreement, the market is primed to grow exponentially by 2030. The OPIS Global Carbon Offsets Report will send a reliable price signal to the industry, enabling developers of nature-based projects to secure financing, which is paramount for the markets to scale. As we embark on 2021 and look forward to the COP26, OPIS is excited to lead the way in helping to unlock the potential of the carbon offsets markets.”

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets in its November 2020 Consultation Document estimated that voluntary carbon markets need to increase by at least 15-fold to meet the growing demand from companies with carbon neutrality goals. The Taskforce said that the voluntary carbon over-the-counter (OTC) market would benefit from price transparency provided by a price reporting agency. IHS Markit is a member of the IIF Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets.

