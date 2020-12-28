OPIS by IHS Markit Launches First Voluntary Carbon Credit Price Assessments Providing Transparency Needed to Advance Paris Agreement Climate Goals

OPIS, an IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) company and the leading benchmark provider for emissions and carbon markets data, will launch today the world’s first comprehensive daily pricing suite for global voluntary carbon offset credits to advance the global initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The OPIS Global Carbon Offsets Report will bring greater transparency to the voluntary REDD+ credits and CORSIA-eligible offsets markets, providing pricing solutions to stakeholders engaged in net-zero and emissions reduction strategies.

The new information service will include daily price assessments for voluntary carbon credits produced by nature-based projects for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (OPIS Voluntary REDD+ Credits), as well as CORSIA Eligible Offsets (OPIS CEO) that reflect methodologies specified by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for assets that comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation program. The report will also include daily assessments for California Carbon Offsets (OPIS CCO) and CCO with a Direct Environmental Benefit in the State (OPIS DEBS CCO).