 

Easterly Government Properties Acquires a 73,397 SF U.S. District Courthouse in Jackson, Tennessee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 73,397-square foot United States District Courthouse in Jackson, TN (“JUD - Jackson").

JUD - Jackson serves as one of two court divisions within the Western District of Tennessee. JUD - Jackson and the Western Divisional Office located in Memphis, Tennessee, together account for jurisdiction over federal cases arising in 22 counties located in the western part of the state. This build-to-suit courthouse was constructed in 1998 and is comprised of four courtrooms housing four federal judges. The four-story facility sits on 1.27 acres and includes secure surface and below-grade parking, as well as additional parking at a second parking lot one block west of the building. The facility is enhanced with a number of security features and is 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the beneficial use of the Judiciary under a lease that expires in August 2023.

“The Western District of Tennessee has been served by a federal courthouse in Jackson since the late nineteenth century,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to own this important building and be able to support the federal judiciary in its critical role as one of the three branches of government.”

The United States Judiciary is primarily responsible for adjudicating criminal and civil cases involving federal laws, including all bankruptcy filings. The Judiciary has three levels of courts: District Courts, Appellate Courts, and the Supreme Court. There are 94 U.S. District Courts located throughout the United States with at least one court in each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

Easterly Government Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Easterly Government Properties Acquires a 73,397 SF U.S. District Courthouse in Jackson, Tennessee Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
LYNPARZA (olaparib) Receives Three New Approvals in Japan
J2 Global Mourns Passing of Board Member Robert J. Cresci
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
Easterly Government Properties Acquires 149,110 SF U.S. Department of the Interior Regional Office and Warehouse Facility in Billings, Montana
08.12.20
Easterly Government Properties to Participate in Jefferies 2020 Virtual Office & Industrial REIT Summit
03.12.20
Easterly Government Properties Acquires 27,569 SF Health Resources and Services Administration Facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana