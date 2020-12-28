Exicure Provides Neuroscience Pipeline Update at Virtual R&D Day

Exicure’s Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Susan Perlman and the CEO of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) Jennifer Farmer, will join Exicure’s leadership team in discussing the company’s progress in Friedreich’s Ataxia and its expanding neuroscience pipeline.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) , the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, January 7 th , 2021 from 09:00 am to 10:30 am ET to discuss Exicure’s neuroscience pipeline, including its lead program for Friedreich’s Ataxia which has progressed into IND-enabling studies.

Susan L. Perlman, MD, is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where she is also the Director of Clinical Trials and Director, Ataxia Clinic for UCLA’s Neurogenetics program. She is a member of the Medical Research Advisory Board for the National Ataxia Foundation and has been a primary investigator for several Friedreich’s Ataxia trials.

Jennifer Farmer, MS is the CEO of the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA). Since joining FARA in 2006, she has led FARA’s efforts to establish clinical research infrastructure and clinical trial readiness, grown the research grant program, and led efforts to engage bio-pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and development for Friedreich’s Ataxia.

A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Exicure’s website on January 7, 2021 at 09:00 am ET. An archived version will be available on the company website following the event. Additional information can be found here: https://troutaccess.com/index.php/c/ExicureResearchDay2021

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN an SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure's drug candidate AST-008 is currently in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is in Chicago, IL and has an office in Cambridge, MA.

