 

Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 15:29  |  52   |   |   

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Mike Speetzen, interim Chief Executive Officer and Bob Mack, interim Chief Financial Officer.

A slide presentation and webcast link will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 0080812.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Polaris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polaris Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, and will hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
ZSAN Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation of Class Action and Encourages ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
BMWYY & BAMXF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Investors of Class Action ...
LYNPARZA (olaparib) Receives Three New Approvals in Japan
J2 Global Mourns Passing of Board Member Robert J. Cresci
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
17.12.20
Polaris Reveals Time and Platform for Zac Brown Band Livestream Performance Benefiting Veterans
08.12.20
Polaris Slingshot's Game-Changing AutoDrive Transmission Is Back & Better Than Ever In 2021
03.12.20
Travis Barker’s Custom Slingshot Delivers ‘Best of the Builders’ Title to the West Coast

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
3
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve