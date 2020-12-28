 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Consulting Agreement to Design and Buildout New Esports Gaming Center in Milwaukee, WI

Boca Raton, Florida, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has signed a consulting agreement that will generate approximately $250,000 in revenue for planning, designing, and buildout of an esports gaming center at 3130 N Downer Ave in Milwaukee, WI. The owners of the commercial building, directly across the street from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee contacted Simplicity Esports to leverage the experience of the company with the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in North America, to assist them in the planning and development of their esports gaming center. The gaming center is expected to open to the public during the first calendar quarter of 2021.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We expect that this is the first of many consulting contracts focused on meeting the planning, design, and buildout needs of new independent esports gaming center owners looking to capitalize on the growth in esports by opening esports gaming centers. We expect demand for our consulting services to accelerate, especially as COVID-19 vaccines are broadly distributed, and government mandated lockdowns are lifted in 2021.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


