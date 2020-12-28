 

cbdMD Grows Direct-to-Consumer Footprint with U.K. Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020   

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the “Company”), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today that the company is expanding its direct-to-consumer operations into the United Kingdom (U.K.), officially launching its new website exclusively for customers in the U.K.

Expanding upon the CBD brand’s comprehensive, wholesale-focused partnership with European-based distribution company, Ultra Sport EU, cbdMD’s new direct-to-consumer website will allow U.K. consumers to shop for cbdMD’s best-selling CBD oil tinctures, CBD oil softgel capsules, and CBD gummies products online, with all orders shipping directly from its U.K.-based warehouse.

“Since cbdMD launched, the popularity of CBD has grown exponentially across the globe,” said Martin Sumichrast, co-CEO of cbdMD. “We’ve seen a surge in demand for our products both in America and overseas, and we are confident that expanding our direct-to-consumer offerings into the U.K. is yet another chapter of cbdMD’s growth. We’re pleased to introduce our best-selling products to our neighbors in the U.K. and look forward to reinforcing why so many consumers trust cbdMD for their health and wellness needs.”

To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability to increase our market share, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.



Disclaimer

