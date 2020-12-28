China Pictorial launched "Beautiful India Beautiful China" Online Photo Exhibition in Beijing

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - China and India are both ancient civilizations with

splendid history and culture as well as friendly neighbors connected by

mountains and rivers. The people of the two countries have, across many years

and long distances, become a historic model of cultural exchanges for the world.



The "Beautiful India Beautiful China" online photo exhibition, themed "Dragon

and Elephant Dance Together for Win-win Outcomes," was launched in Beijing. It

was held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-India

diplomatic ties.







The online photo exhibition is directed by the Embassy of China in India, theConsulate-General of China in Mumbai, and CIPG. Supporting partners include thePondicherry India-China Friendship Association, India China Academy, and Scienceand Technology Daily. The exhibition is supported by China-India FriendshipAssociation and Shenzhen University. The exhibition focuses on topics includingnatural scenery, bilateral friendship, people-to-people exchanges and economiccooperation between the two countries. It is divided into four parts:"Historical Wonders of Two Ancient Civilizations," "Ancient Civilizations,Diverse Beauty," "Extensive Exchanges, Shared Future," and "Sharing DevelopmentOpportunities, Creating the Asian Century." Over 120 photos are displayed. Theonline photo exhibition will last till March 8, 2021.Looking back at the past 70 years, China-India relations have forged aheaddespite the wind and rain, and traveled an extraordinary path of developmentthanks to the efforts across generations of the two peoples.China-India relations now stand at a new starting point and there is a chance toembrace new opportunities. China and India have the insight and capability tojoin hands to achieve win-win results, scale new heights in the next 70 yearsand write a new chapter in the building of a community with a shared future forhumanity.Video - https://youtu.be/BVEsRa6AXegLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281686/China_Pictorial_Logo.jpgContact: Li ZhuoxiTel: +86-10-88417428E-mail: jessica27xixi@163.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaIndiaDialogue/posts/1846519148828502Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148628/4800399OTS: China Pictorial