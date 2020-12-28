China Pictorial launched "Beautiful India Beautiful China" Online Photo Exhibition in Beijing
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - China and India are both ancient civilizations with
splendid history and culture as well as friendly neighbors connected by
mountains and rivers. The people of the two countries have, across many years
and long distances, become a historic model of cultural exchanges for the world.
The "Beautiful India Beautiful China" online photo exhibition, themed "Dragon
and Elephant Dance Together for Win-win Outcomes," was launched in Beijing. It
was held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-India
diplomatic ties.
The online photo exhibition is directed by the Embassy of China in India, the
Consulate-General of China in Mumbai, and CIPG. Supporting partners include the
Pondicherry India-China Friendship Association, India China Academy, and Science
and Technology Daily. The exhibition is supported by China-India Friendship
Association and Shenzhen University. The exhibition focuses on topics including
natural scenery, bilateral friendship, people-to-people exchanges and economic
cooperation between the two countries. It is divided into four parts:
"Historical Wonders of Two Ancient Civilizations," "Ancient Civilizations,
Diverse Beauty," "Extensive Exchanges, Shared Future," and "Sharing Development
Opportunities, Creating the Asian Century." Over 120 photos are displayed. The
online photo exhibition will last till March 8, 2021.
Looking back at the past 70 years, China-India relations have forged ahead
despite the wind and rain, and traveled an extraordinary path of development
thanks to the efforts across generations of the two peoples.
China-India relations now stand at a new starting point and there is a chance to
embrace new opportunities. China and India have the insight and capability to
join hands to achieve win-win results, scale new heights in the next 70 years
and write a new chapter in the building of a community with a shared future for
humanity.
Video - https://youtu.be/BVEsRa6AXeg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281686/China_Pictorial_Logo.jpg
Contact: Li Zhuoxi
Tel: +86-10-88417428
E-mail: jessica27xixi@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaIndiaDialogue/posts/1846519148828502
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148628/4800399
OTS: China Pictorial
