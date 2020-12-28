 

China Pictorial launched "Beautiful India Beautiful China" Online Photo Exhibition in Beijing

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
28.12.2020, 16:15  |  39   |   |   
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - China and India are both ancient civilizations with
splendid history and culture as well as friendly neighbors connected by
mountains and rivers. The people of the two countries have, across many years
and long distances, become a historic model of cultural exchanges for the world.

The "Beautiful India Beautiful China" online photo exhibition, themed "Dragon
and Elephant Dance Together for Win-win Outcomes," was launched in Beijing. It
was held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-India
diplomatic ties.

The online photo exhibition is directed by the Embassy of China in India, the
Consulate-General of China in Mumbai, and CIPG. Supporting partners include the
Pondicherry India-China Friendship Association, India China Academy, and Science
and Technology Daily. The exhibition is supported by China-India Friendship
Association and Shenzhen University. The exhibition focuses on topics including
natural scenery, bilateral friendship, people-to-people exchanges and economic
cooperation between the two countries. It is divided into four parts:
"Historical Wonders of Two Ancient Civilizations," "Ancient Civilizations,
Diverse Beauty," "Extensive Exchanges, Shared Future," and "Sharing Development
Opportunities, Creating the Asian Century." Over 120 photos are displayed. The
online photo exhibition will last till March 8, 2021.

Looking back at the past 70 years, China-India relations have forged ahead
despite the wind and rain, and traveled an extraordinary path of development
thanks to the efforts across generations of the two peoples.

China-India relations now stand at a new starting point and there is a chance to
embrace new opportunities. China and India have the insight and capability to
join hands to achieve win-win results, scale new heights in the next 70 years
and write a new chapter in the building of a community with a shared future for
humanity.

Video - https://youtu.be/BVEsRa6AXeg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281686/China_Pictorial_Logo.jpg

Contact: Li Zhuoxi
Tel: +86-10-88417428
E-mail: jessica27xixi@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaIndiaDialogue/posts/1846519148828502

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148628/4800399
OTS: China Pictorial


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China Pictorial launched "Beautiful India Beautiful China" Online Photo Exhibition in Beijing China and India are both ancient civilizations with splendid history and culture as well as friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. The people of the two countries have, across many years and long distances, become a historic model of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dehoga warnt Gastronomen vor Zusammenarbeit mit Lieferando und Wolt,
Zu Weihnachten wurden mehr Geschenke denn je online eingekauft, aber persönlich geschenkt
Strom: Kunden in der Grundversorgung verschenken 1,7 Mrd. Euro im Jahr (FOTO)
Vor Einführung der CO2-Abgabe: 42,8 % der 2019 fertiggestellten Wohngebäude werden vorwiegend mit Öl und Gas beheizt
Erstkontakt: Der mobile Laderoboter - Eine Vision fährt vor
Umfrage: Mittelstand lässt sich nicht unterkriegen / Bundesregierung muss jetzt Weichen für ...
KMU-Sonderumfrage: Unternehmer fürchten 2021 höhere Abgaben und Steuern infolge der Corona Schuldenbelastung ...
Beruflich Durchstarten: 5 Trends für 2021
Arcadis Expertenanalyse: Städte vor dem Logistik-Kollaps / Wie Paketdienste den Metropolen die CO2-Bilanz verhageln
Preise für Wohnimmobilien im 3. Quartal 2020: +7,8 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Wohnimmobilien verteuern sich trotz Corona-Krise weiterhin
Titel
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Das Comeback der Super-Fliese (FOTO)
Josip Heit und GSB Gold Standard Group: G999 Botschaft zu Weihnachten 2020 und zu Neujahr 2021 (FOTO)
EANS-Stimmrechte: Andritz AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
Corona reißt jede zweite osteuropäische Firma in Liquiditätsnöte
Finanzielle Prioritäten der Deutschen für 2021 sind von der Pandemie geprägt (FOTO)
Müllflut zum Weihnachtsfest: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert Mehrweg- statt Einwegverpackungen für Weihnachtssterne, Amaryllis ...
Dehoga warnt Gastronomen vor Zusammenarbeit mit Lieferando und Wolt,
Ford-Tochter will Jobs abbauen - Mitarbeiter der Getriebeentwicklung sollen sich nach anderen Jobs ...
50 Millionen Euro für mehr Tierwohl: Schnelle und direkte Hilfe für Landwirte
Titel
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Juwelier CHRIST lässt über eine viertel Millionen Träume wahr werden (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:21 Uhr
Israel wählt schon wieder
16:20 Uhr
SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING
16:20 Uhr
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics reports results from Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt in MDS
16:19 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Andrang auf die Lifte: Österreichs Skigebiete verschärfen die Regeln
16:17 Uhr
Aktien New York: Rekorde auf breiter Front dank Corona-Hilfspaket
16:15 Uhr
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
16:14 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Brexit-Deal und US-Konjunkturpaket hieven Dax auf Rekord
16:10 Uhr
S&P 500 - Neue Corona-Finanzhilfen treiben an
16:09 Uhr
Ergebnisse des Odd-Lot-Angebots und des spezifischen Angebots an Sibanye-Stillwater Kleinaktionäre
16:07 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group AG (deutsch)