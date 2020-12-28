Tauriga Sciences Inc. Expands its CBD Infused Skin Care Offerings to Include More Than 10 Different Products

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that its recently launched Skin Care Offerings have now been expanded to include more than 10 distinct CBD Infused products. These product offerings include CBD Infused: Face Moisturizer (100mg), Anti-Wrinkle Cream (30mg), Collagen/Tightening/Detoxifying Face Masks (4.20mg), Lip Balm (5mg), Hand & Foot Cream (N/A), Transdermal Patch (35mg), Massage & Body Oil (120mg), Body Spray (120mg), and Roll-On Product (240mg). The Company’s CBD Infused Skin Care Offerings are available exclusively on its E-Commerce Website ( www.taurigum.com ).

Direct Link to Tauriga’s E-Commerce Store / Section: CBD INFUSED SKIN CARE: https://taurigum.com/collections/all

In other news, the Company is pleased to report that its Corporate Balance Sheet (“Balance Sheet”) has materially improved – over the course of this Quarter (3rdFiscal Quarter 2021). This is of great importance, as it provides the Company with greater financial flexibility as it focuses on building long-term shareholder value.

