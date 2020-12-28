 

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics reports results from Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt in MDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 16:20  |  27   |   |   

STOCHOLM, SWEDEN – December 28, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company, Aprea Therapeutics, has reported results from a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy of eprenetapopt in combination with azacitidine (AZA) versus AZA alone in TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate. Analysis of the primary endpoint at this data cut demonstrated a higher CR rate in the experimental arm receiving eprenetapopt with AZA versus the control arm receiving AZA alone, but did not reach statistical significance.

In the intention-to-treat population of 154 patients, the CR rate in the eprenetapopt with AZA arm was 33.3% (95% CI: 23.1% - 44.9%) compared to 22.4% (95% CI: 13.6% - 33.4%) in the AZA alone arm (P = 0.13). CR rate was 53% higher in eprenetapopt with AZA arm compared to AZA alone, but did not reach statistical significance.

“Following the top-line results from Aprea Therapeutics’ Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt we are now looking forward to the forthcoming in-depth data analysis, to get a better understanding of the consequences for the further development of eprenetapopt in myelodysplastic syndromes and other potential indications”, said Karolinska Development’s CEO, Viktor Drvota.

Eprenetapopt (APR-246) is a small molecule that has demonstrated reactivation of mutant and inactivated p53 protein by restoring wild-type p53 conformation and function – thereby inducing programmed cell death in human cancer cells. Pre-clinical anti-tumor activity has been observed with eprenetapopt in a wide variety of solid and hematological cancers, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and ovarian cancer. For further information on the additional ongoing clinical trials of eprenetapopt in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors and Aprea Therapeutics additional candidate drug, APR-548, please visit www.aprea.com

Karolinska Development’s holding in Aprea Therapeutics, through KDev Investments AB, amounts to 8,4 %.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Fredrik Järrsten, CFO and deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 496 46 28, e-mail: fredrik.jarrsten@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

 Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

This information is information that Karolinska Development AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Viktor Drvota, at 16:20 CET on 28 December, 2020

Attachment


Karolinska Development (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics reports results from Phase 3 study of eprenetapopt in MDS STOCHOLM, SWEDEN – December 28, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company, Aprea Therapeutics, has reported results from a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy of eprenetapopt in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Nokia selected by Thailand’s dtac as its first 5G partner
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics receives FDA Fast Track designation for eprenetapopt in AML