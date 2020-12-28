 

Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 14, 2021, to all shareholders of record on January 7, 2021.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 197 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.



