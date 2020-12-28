 

Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 17:34  |  37   |   |   

On November 12, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Interface, Inc. that they only have until Monday, January 11, 2021 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased Interface, Inc. shares between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-investors-o ...

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.



Interface Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc. On November 12, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Interface, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
Super-Sellers’ Market May Hinder Affordability Outlook for 2021, According to First American Real ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
LYNPARZA (olaparib) Receives Three New Approvals in Japan
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Interface, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 11, 2021
08.12.20
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Interface, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – TILE