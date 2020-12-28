 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 21 December 2020 and 24 December 2020

Paris, 28th December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 21 December 2020 and 24 December 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
buyback 		 
 
Total 21/12/2020 13,000 8.2041 € 106,654 XPAR Cancellation  
13,000 8.2041 € 106,654 €    
Total 22/12/2020 8,000 8.3574 € 66,859 XPAR Cancellation  
8,000 8.3574 € 66,859 €    
Total 23/12/2020 8,000 8.4242 € 67,393 XPAR Cancellation  
8,000 8.4242 € 67,393 €    
Total 24/12/2020 7,000 8.6244 € 60,370 XPAR Cancellation  
7,000 8.6244 € 60,370 €    
Total 21/12/2020 - 24/12/2020 36,000 8.3688 € 301,277 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
buyback 		 
 
21/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.0900 € 1,618.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 300 8.0900 € 2,427.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 300 8.0900 € 2,427.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.0900 € 1,618.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.0900 € 809.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.1800 € 8,180.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 876 8.2200 € 7,200.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 762 8.2600 € 6,294.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 39 8.2600 € 322.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 400 8.2500 € 3,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 465 8.2500 € 3,836.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 35 8.2500 € 288.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 610 8.2400 € 5,026.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 25 8.2400 € 206.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 629 8.2400 € 5,182.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 366 8.1700 € 2,990.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 77 8.1400 € 626.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 442 8.1400 € 3,597.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 150 8.1900 € 1,228.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 124 8.2200 € 1,019.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 251 8.2200 € 2,063.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 43 8.2200 € 353.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 416 8.2200 € 3,419.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 380 8.1600 € 3,100.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 330 8.2100 € 2,709.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 209 8.2100 € 1,715.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 185 8.2100 € 1,518.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 427 8.2100 € 3,505.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 129 8.2400 € 1,062.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 315 8.2400 € 2,595.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 371 8.1700 € 3,031.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 433 8.1700 € 3,537.61 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 395 8.2400 € 3,254.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 474 8.2200 € 3,896.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 85 8.2200 € 698.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 434 8.2300 € 3,571.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2300 € 4,115.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
21/12/2020 Purchase 523 8.2300 € 4,304.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 404 8.2600 € 3,337.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 616 8.3100 € 5,118.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 382 8.3000 € 3,170.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 57 8.3600 € 476.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 263 8.4100 € 2,211.83 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 453 8.4100 € 3,809.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 88 8.3900 € 738.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 307 8.3900 € 2,575.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 391 8.3700 € 3,272.67 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 713 8.4400 € 6,017.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 425 8.3900 € 3,565.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 84 8.3500 € 701.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 333 8.3500 € 2,780.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 408 8.3600 € 3,410.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 341 8.3500 € 2,847.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 101 8.3500 € 843.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 530 8.3500 € 4,425.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 796 8.3200 € 6,622.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 228 8.3400 € 1,901.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 491 8.3400 € 4,094.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 502 8.3800 € 4,206.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
22/12/2020 Purchase 87 8.3800 € 729.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 484 8.4400 € 4,084.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 126 8.4400 € 1,063.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 769 8.4700 € 6,513.43 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 379 8.4600 € 3,206.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 432 8.4300 € 3,641.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.4100 € 252.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 469 8.4100 € 3,944.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 627 8.4200 € 5,279.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.4000 € 4,074.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 29 8.4200 € 244.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 477 8.4200 € 4,016.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 431 8.4000 € 3,620.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 164 8.4000 € 1,377.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.3600 € 83.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 422 8.3700 € 3,532.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.3600 € 4,180.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 365 8.3600 € 3,051.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 198 8.3300 € 1,649.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 435 8.4100 € 3,658.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 873 8.4900 € 7,411.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.4900 € 849.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 142 8.5100 € 1,208.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
23/12/2020 Purchase 53 8.5100 € 451.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.5700 € 85.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6000 € 8,600.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 749 8.5700 € 6,418.93 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 497 8.5700 € 4,259.29 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.5600 € 85.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.5900 € 4,277.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 472 8.5900 € 4,054.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 559 8.6100 € 4,812.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 1,037 8.6500 € 8,970.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 54 8.6500 € 467.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 5 8.6500 € 43.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 164 8.6500 € 1,418.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 809 8.6800 € 7,022.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.7100 € 4,355.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 328 8.7100 € 2,856.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 148 8.5800 € 1,269.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 69 8.5800 € 592.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
24/12/2020 Purchase 91 8.5800 € 780.78 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


