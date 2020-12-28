The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zosano Pharma Corporation (“Zosano” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZSAN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zosano’s clinical trials of Qtrypta observed differences in zolmitriptan exposures in subjects between different lots. Studies submitted to the FDA by the Company included patients suffering from unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan. The FDA was likely to require additional studies before approving Qtrypta. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Zosano, investors suffered damages.