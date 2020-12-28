 

DEADLINE TODAY The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zosano Pharma Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 17:59  |  19   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zosano Pharma Corporation (“Zosano” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZSAN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zosano’s clinical trials of Qtrypta observed differences in zolmitriptan exposures in subjects between different lots. Studies submitted to the FDA by the Company included patients suffering from unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan. The FDA was likely to require additional studies before approving Qtrypta. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Zosano, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Disclaimer

