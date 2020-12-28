 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CD Projekt S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CD Projekt S.A. (“CD Projekt” or “the Company”) (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 22, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CD Projekt’s hotly-anticipated video game “Cyberpunk 2077” was essentially unplayable on current-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles due to an overwhelming number of bugs and other problems. Sony, Microsoft, and the Company were forced to offer refunds to customers who bought “Cyberpunk 2077,” resulting in Sony removing the game from its PlayStation Store. The Company’s reputation was harmed significantly by the botched launch of “Cyberpunk 2077.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CD Projekt, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



