 

Banco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 4Q 2020 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on February 4, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on January 21.
 
To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bd7z7h7q

Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840

Participant Passcode: 1354656 

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
 
If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Fernanda Vasquez at Fernanda.vasquez@santander.cl.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile
 
Bandera 140, Floor 20
 
Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl




