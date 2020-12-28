 

Ørsted brings in CDPQ and Cathay PE as investors in the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 18:10  |  60   |   |   

Ørsted has today signed agreements with a consortium comprising global institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and Taiwanese private equity fund Cathay PE, who will be acquiring a total of 50 % ownership share of Ørsted’s 605 MW Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm. CDPQ will be the majority owner among the two new partners.

The Greater Changhua 1 site is part of the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farm, which Ørsted is currently constructing and expects to finalize in 2022.

As part of the agreement, Ørsted will construct the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm under a full-scope EPC contract. Ørsted will also provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services from its O&M base at the Port of Taichung.

Martin Neubert, Executive Vice President and CEO of Ørsted Offshore, says: “I’m delighted to welcome our long-term partner CDPQ and Cathay PE in Greater Changhua 1. It’s encouraging to once again see institutional investors playing an important role in the transition to renewable energy and low-emission economies. Today’s announcement also marks a milestone in successfully applying our partnership farm-down model in Asia-Pacific for the first time.”

The total sales price for the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm comprises the acquisition of a 50 % ownership share and the commitment from the partners to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract for the wind farm which includes both the generation and transmission assets. The total value of the transaction is approximately TWD 75 billion (approx. DKK 16 billion) which is to be paid during 2021 and 2022.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure, CDPQ, says: “This investment in Taiwan, which represents an attractive market for CDPQ, allows us to further diversify our presence in Asia. As an investor with vast experience in renewable energy, we seek this kind of greenfield opportunity to contribute to the transition toward a low‑carbon economy. Working alongside our long-term partner, Ørsted, and experienced local investor, Cathay PE, we are proud to support the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm project, which will supply clean power to over 650,000 Taiwanese families.”

Seite 1 von 3
Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted brings in CDPQ and Cathay PE as investors in the Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm Ørsted has today signed agreements with a consortium comprising global institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and Taiwanese private equity fund Cathay PE, who will be acquiring a total of 50 % ownership share of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
Clariant AG: SABIC submits agenda items for Clariant’s 26th Annual General Meeting
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe’s largest offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement(1) 
08.12.20
ANALYSE: Goldman sieht goldene Zeiten für RWE - Kursziel weiter angehoben
04.12.20
Ørsted divests 25% of Ocean Wind to PSEG
01.12.20
Ørsted appeals against decision from the Danish Tax Agency on Danish taxation of two offshore wind farms in the UK
30.11.20
Analyse: Unterinvestiert bei Green Tech?
30.11.20
Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:34 Uhr
2
Ørsted and Amazon sign Europe’s largest offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement
09.12.20
10
Orsted - offshore wind farm developer and operator