Hemp, Inc. Reports Global Industrial Hemp Market One of the Fastest Growing Industries of 2020

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, was created 12 years ago with the vision of a thriving industrial hemp industry and has spent the past decade building a massive infrastructure to support such a robust industry. Today the global industrial hemp market size is estimated at 5.33 billion for 2020 and is expected to reach 15.26 billion by 2027 according to a marketing analysis report by Grand View Research. With a growing demand for hemp oil and fibers in the automotive, construction, food and beverage, personal care, and textile industries, these staggering numbers aren't surprising.



According to the report, “The market is large and fragmented in nature and has the presence of a significant number of manufacturers and service providers. The companies primarily invest in developing different products from industrial hemp such as oil, personal care products, protein powders, energy bars, textiles, food and beverage products, and automotive and construction materials. Increasing focus on selecting hemp varieties with low THC content, use of developed equipment during cultivation and processing of these crops, providing technical support to the growers, and establishing contracts with the farmers to support cultivation, processing, and use of these products plays a significant role in achieving a major market share.”

Moreover, this year has seen so many new rules and regulations to provide much-needed legal clarity for the hemp industry as it grows by leaps and bounds. Another article noted states were getting their oversight programs ready for the second commercial growing season since the crop had been fully legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill. In early January of this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it was lowering permit fees and creating a permit for hemp processors.

Other states, such as New Jersey, that had not been operating a hemp pilot program under the 2014 Farm Bill began bringing their own programs online. Even the country’s wrench (the corona virus pandemic) in March, which caused business shutdowns, hasn’t stopped the industry from growing. The shutdown disrupted global supply chains and slowed the permitting process, but Pennsylvania still issued 578 hemp permits in 2020. The significant increase over 2019 was somewhat surprising considering that the market for CBD biomass was crashing and much of the previous year’s crop was still unsold.