Chi-Med Initiates Rolling Submission of NDA to U.S. FDA for Surufatinib for the Treatment of Advanced Neuroendocrine Tumors

– First NDA submission by Chi-Med in the United States –

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that it has initiated the filing of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) – the first portion of a rolling submission for surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (“NET”). Chi-Med plans to complete the NDA submission in the first half of 2021, which would be the company’s first NDA in the U.S.

The Fast Track Designation granted earlier this year by the FDA permits the company to submit sections of the NDA on a rolling basis. The NDA is supported by data from the two positive Phase III studies of surufatinib in NET in China, along with data from surufatinib studies in U.S. non-pancreatic and pancreatic NET patients. The company previously announced that it had reached an agreement with the FDA during a pre-NDA meeting, whereby these studies may serve as the basis to support an NDA submission. Filing acceptance of the NDA is subject to FDA review of the complete application. The data package will also be used to file a Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) in 2021, based on scientific advice from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Marek Kania, M.D., Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer of Hutchison MediPharma International, said, “With the initiation of our first regulatory filing in the U.S., we are executing our strategy of building a global pharmaceutical company that brings innovative cancer therapies to patients worldwide. There is a great need for additional therapies to treat neuroendocrine tumors, and surufatinib has demonstrated significant clinical benefit in patients with advanced tumors. The NDA filing to the U.S. FDA represents a significant step toward our goal of commercializing surufatinib and other novel therapies globally.”