 

Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 19:30  |  30   |   |   

Payment Calculator and Resource Hubs Inform Individuals, Families, and Small Business Owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans prepare to receive a second stimulus check and small business owners await extended relief as part of The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, they can receive answers to questions and calculate how much they may receive with help and support from H&R Block (NYSE: HRB). A stimulus payment calculator, as well as a new library of resources and information are available at www.hrblock.com/coronavirus.

“At H&R Block, we know families and small businesses have been deeply impacted by COVID-19,” said Julius Lai, H&R Block’s Chief Product and Experience Officer. “We’re here to help everyone understand the second stimulus relief bill with our updated Coronavirus Resource Centers and stimulus check calculator.”

The new resources help people:

  • Calculate the estimated stimulus amount they may receive
  • Get answers to commonly asked questions such as “will I get a second stimulus payment?” and “how much money will I receive?”
  • Understand what new loan and extended Payroll Protection Program support is available to small business owners

The online resources are just one way the company is providing help. H&R Block tax pros also have the latest knowledge to help people simplify their taxes, maximize their refunds, and navigate any unique challenges due to the pandemic.

Visit the H&R Block coronavirus resource center and stimulus check calculator for the most updated information.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter. 

CONTACT: For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com

H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block Payment Calculator and Resource Hubs Inform Individuals, Families, and Small Business OwnersKANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As millions of Americans prepare to receive a second stimulus check and small business owners await …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
In a Year of Unexpected Events, H&R Block Could Fill the Financial Gap
08.12.20
H&R Block Reports Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter
08.12.20
H&R Block To Introduce Next Phase of Strategic Transformation at Virtual Investor Day

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
10
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)